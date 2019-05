 Путин после хоккейного матча в Сочи шлепнулся на коврик, лежавший на льду. ВИДЕО

Об этом сообщает Цензор.НЕТ со ссылкой на опубликованное ABC News видео.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a fall as he waved to the crowd during an ice-hockey game in Sochi. He scored eight goals during the exhibition match in what has become a yearly tradition. https://t.co/x0mN62qQoY pic.twitter.com/l6XCRrwsIB