 В Україні з коронавірусом госпіталізовано 848 осіб, з них 40 дітей. 38 осіб перебувають на апаратах ШВЛ, - ЦГЗ

Про це на брифінгу заявив в.о. генерального директора ЦГЗ Ігор Кузін, передає Цензор.НЕТ.
"Загалом госпіталізовано 848 осіб, з них 40 дітей. На апаратах штучної вентиляції зараз перебувають 38 хворих, на амбулаторному лікуванні - 941 особа. Померли в результаті ускладнення від COVID-19 57 осіб, з них 31 жінка і 26 чоловіків", - сказав Кузін .
Нагадаємо, станом на ранок 9 квітня в Україні зафіксовано 224 нові випадки COVID-19, загалом - 1892, померли 57 осіб, 45 - одужали.
А если и страшен = "маловерили" и "проверкаверы"
завидую попам - в любой ситуации они как змеи - выкрутятся, даже юбку не подмочив.
И это по сути самое начало. Сколько же их надо будет по одному Киеву на пике?
а якщо, то суд порішає
тобто ЧЕРЕЗ МІСЯЦЬ В Україні закінчаться вільні апарати ШВЛ.
Надіємось все-таки,що пік буде пройдено..
АЛЕ .. підозра,що апарати закінчаться швидше(Зараз лише планується збільшити ХОЧ ДО ЯКОїсь ОБ"ЄКТИВНОЇ кількість тестів..)
Bloomberg:
China is facing a wave of coronavirus infections from Russia, with more than half of the country's total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border.
Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province that borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia's 6,300 cases have been reported.
The Russian cases account for one third of all the confirmed coronavirus infections China has detected in people traveling from other countries in April.
Imported infections have become a major threat to rekindling the virus in China after draconian measures managed to reduce local infections to a crawl. The jump in cases from Russia shows the challenge China faces in policing its land borders after aggressively reducing international flights to stem the flow of virus-carrying travelers.