 До групи, яка вилетіла в Тегеран, увійшли фахівці високого рівня, результати їхньої роботи будуть дуже якісними, - секретар РНБО Данілов

Про це заявив секретар Ради національної безпеки та оборони України Олексій Данілов у коментарі після вильоту в середу ввечері в Іран літака Міноборони України з експертами, інформує Цензор.НЕТ із посиланням на Інтерфакс-Україна.
"Відбуватиметься ідентифікація тіл, з'ясовуватимуться обставини, за яких сталася ця трагедія. Це люди досить високого рівня. Ми думаємо, що результати роботи цієї групи будуть дуже якісними. Хотіли б іще раз підкреслити, що ми висловлюємо співчуття рідним і близьким усіх загиблих у цій катастрофі, але наше головне завдання - розібратися, чому це сталося", - сказав він.
Данілов зазначив, що впродовж середи було проведено велику кількість консультацій із партнерами, з українськими представниками, як на території України, так і за її межами, які надавали необхідну допомогу і консультації у зв'язку з трагічними подіями, що сталися в Тегерані.
"Була сформована група з представників високого рівня, яка зараз вирушає в Тегеран, до якої входять представники 12 установ. Всі провідні установи, які мають брати в цьому участь, представлені в цій групі. Загалом склад групи налічує 45 осіб, і вони вирушать в Тегеран, щоб зробити все необхідне, що має зробити наша держава", - підкреслив він.
Як повідомлялося, літак Boeing-737 авіакомпанії "МАУ", який мав виконати рейс PS752 за маршрутом Тегеран-Київ, розбився орієнтовно о 6:00 за тегеранським часом (близько 4:30 за київським часом) у середу, 8 січня 2020 року, після зльоту з тегеранського аеропорту ім. Імама Хомейні. На борту перебували 168 пасажирів і 9 членів екіпажу, всі вони загинули. Більшість загиблих в авіакатастрофі - громадяни Канади та Ірану.
Посольство України в Ірані повідомляє, що літак МАУ в Ірані розбився внаслідок аварії двигуна з технічних причин. Наразі версія теракту відкидається.
За дорученням Зеленського при РНБО створено оперативний штаб у зв'язку з авіакатастрофою літака МАУ в Тегерані.
Західні спецслужби у своєму розпорядженні мають докази, що у літака була технічна несправність, і ракета тут ні до чого. Зокрема, перегрівся один з реактивних двигунів повітряного судна.
'Something very unusual happened': Trudeau says Canadians 'deserve' answer on the fatal Iran plane crash
On Wednesday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko confirmed Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800, crashed on its was from Iran's capital, Tehran, to Kyiv and there were no survivors.
"Tehran airport is anything but a simple one. Therefore, for several years UIA has been using this airport to conduct training on Boeing 737 aircraft aimed at evaluating pilots' proficiency and ability to act in emergency cases, Ihor Sosnovsky, Ukraine International Airlines vice president of operations said in a statement.
"According to our records, the aircraft ascended as high as 2400 meters. Given the crew's experience, error probability is minimal. We do not even consider such a chance."Messaging from the Canadian government
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was joined by other government officials for a press conference to discuss the events of the tragic crash. The prime minister said that 138 passengers on the plane were connecting to Canada on PS752.
"I want to express my deepest condolences to all who are morning a loss of a love one," Trudeau said. He also confirmed that the Canadian government will ensure that the crash is thoroughly investigated. (хотілося б сподіватися)
"We've had many countries step up to provide their assistance and support," Trudeau said. "[Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne] will be engaging directly with his Iranian counterpart...to request a presence from Canada in Tehran and in the investigation."
Minister of Transport Marc Garneau told the media that the investigation is in the early stages but the crash happened about two minutes after takeoff, which occurred in a "normal fashion" before contact was lost. Garneau said this suggests that "something very unusual happened."
Trudeau and Garneau both could not confirm the cause of the crash, with the prime minister saying that Canadians "deserve" answers he cannot categorically say that the plane was not shot down.
"It is too early to speculate. I would encourage people not to speculate, we are certainly aware that this is a terrible, terrible tragedy," Trudeau said.
The transport minister also confirmed that Iran is leading the investigation but Canada has "offered to the Ukrainians all the technical assistance that they may wish."
"It's also true that the transportation safety board…is also going to be involved because there were Canadian nationals won this particular flight," Garneau said. "They have indicated that if it was the desire of the Ukrainian or the Iranians…that Canada would be prepared to assist in terms of black box data interpretation."Details about the victims
Reuters has reported that 30 Edmontonians were on the plane, including University of Alberta professor ****** Mousavi, his wife Mojgan Daneshmand and their daughters Daria and Dorina. Dr. Shekoufeh Choupannejad, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Northgate Centre Medical Clinic in Edmonton, and her two daughters were also killed, according to CBC News.
The University of Guelph released a statement confirming that two students from the school were aboard the plane, Ghanimat Azhdari and Milad Ghasemi Ariani, who was ******** a PhD in the Department of Marketing and Consumer Studies.
Канада не висуває версій, чому ж вранці український МЗС так сміливо відкидав версію теракту і просував проблеми з двигуном ?