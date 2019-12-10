 "Результат вызывает глубокое беспокойство". Венецианская комиссия опубликовала выводы о судебной реформе "Слуги народа"

Венецианская комиссия 9 декабря опубликовала официальное заключение о судебной реформе, инициированной президентом Украины Владимиром Зеленским и зафиксированной в принятом Радой законе №193-IX.
Законом среди прочего предусмотрено сокращение Верховного Суда с 200 до 100 человек путем проведения повторного отбора судей, ликвидация Высшей квалификационной комиссии судей Украины, расширение полномочий Высшего совета правосудия, возможность подачи анонимных жалоб на судей и сокращение сроков дисциплинарных процедур по ним, сообщает "Гордон".
В своем заключении Венецианская комиссия отметила, что Украина в течение последних лет провела глубокую судебную реформу, и внедрение некоторых изменений еще не завершено. Реформа процесса отбора судей и новый состав Верховного Суда, по мнению комиссии, "заметно улучшились по сравнению с системой, которая существовала раньше".
Что касается предложенных Зеленским изменений, то, по мнению Венецианской комиссии, "результатом... является полное приостановление процедур назначения судей местных и апелляционных судов, что вызывает глубокое беспокойство".
У Венецианской комиссии возникли возражения и по сокращению количества судей Верховного Суда.
"Сокращение количества судей приведет к еще большей задержке рассмотрения дел и поставит под угрозу функционирование Верховного Суда. Из-за большой загруженности (около 70 000 дел) Верховный Суд не сможет принимать должным образом обоснованные судебные решения в течение разумного срока, что противоречит статье 6 Европейской конвенции о защите прав человека и основных свободах", – говорится в заключении.
В новом законе европейские эксперты увидели возвращение к политическому влиянию на судебную власть.
"Необходимо избегать любой связи между судебной властью и избирательным сроком президента и парламента. Для независимости судей явную опасность представляет создание впечатления у самих судей и широкой общественности, что после выборов решение о том, остаются ли действующие судьи на своих местах или нет, отдается на усмотрение вновь избранных политических органов государства, – отмечается в документе. – Комиссия глубоко обеспокоена тем, что закон может привести к серьезным изменениям в составе Верховного Cуда после смены политического большинства. Верховный Cуд был всесторонне реформирован на основе законодательства, принятого предыдущей Верховной Радой. Повторение этого после выборов посылает сигнал как судьям, так и широкой общественности, что от воли соответствующего большинства в парламенте зависит, могут ли судьи высшего суда оставаться на своем посту или нет".
Венецианская комиссия рекомендовала Украине исключить положения по сокращению количества судей Верховного Суда, а реформу сосредоточить на судах первой и апелляционной инстанций.
Украинскую сторону в Венеции представлял заместитель министра юстиции Украины – уполномоченный по вопросам Европейского суда по правам человека Иван Лищина. В своем Facebook он написал 6 декабря, что решение Венецианской комиссии "не очень положительное, особенно в отношении уменьшения численности ВС". Замглавы Минюста отметил, что "со многими идеями и предложениями, высказанными в мнении комиссии, можно согласиться или хотя бы принять во внимание", но добавил, что "некоторые из них весьма поверхностны".
Фото: venice.coe.int
80. The stability of the judicial system and its independence are closely interrelated. Citizens' trust in the judiciary can grow only within a stable constitutional and legislative framework. Following a previous constitutional reform and a thorough vetting process, Law No. 193-IX introduces a number of additional radical changes to the judiciary of Ukraine. It provides new rules on the structure and role of HCJ and on the composition and status of HQCJ (which has already been dissolved dismissed with the entry into force of the Law), reduces the number of judges of the Supreme Court by half and it introduces strict rules on disciplinary measures for judges and the members of the HCJ and the HQCJ. 81. The Commission welcomes that the project to subject the heads of the HQCJ and heads of the State Judicial Administration acting between 2013 and 2019 to the Law on Purification of Government" (lustration) was abandoned. 82. The Venice Commission welcomes that the Law No. 193-IX simplifies the system of judicial administration by bringing closer the HCJ and the HQCJ. In the long term, a merger of the HQCJ into the HCJ could be envisaged. 83. The Venice Commission takes good note that the governmental majority seems to be open to further changes in the judicial system to remove shortcomings in Law No. 193-IX, which was adopted in a very speedy procedure, without sufficiently taking into account the view of all relevant stakeholders. However, the Commission is deeply worried that the Law may lead to major changes in the composition of the Supreme Court following a change of the political majority. The Supreme Court was comprehensively reformed based on legislation adopted by the previous Verkhovna Rada. Doing so again, following elections, sends a message both to the judges and to the general public that it depends on the will of the respective majority in parliament whether judges of the highest court may stay in office or not. This is an obvious threat to their independence and to the role of judiciary in the light of Article 6 ECHR. 84. A reform of the Supreme Court can and even should be undertaken once its huge case-load has been reduced. Introducing filters for access to the Supreme Court with the purpose of replacing the comprehensive review that it currently exercises, are indeed valid goals and can be pursued as soon as the first and second instance courts have been reformed. The main problem of the changes brought by Law No. 193-IX is the sequencing of the changes. It is obviously dangerous for judicial independence to give the impression to the judges and to the general public that following elections it is up to the discretion of the newly elected political organs of the state 28 See also CDL-AD(2010)038, Amicus Curiae brief for the Constitutional court of "The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia" on Amendments to several laws relating to the system of salaries and remunerations of elected and appointed officials, paras. 16-20, CDL-AD(2019)027 - 16 - whether the sitting judges remain in their position or not". Therefore, any link between judicial office and the electoral term of the President and Parliament has to be avoided. 85. The Venice Commission therefore makes the following main recommendations: • The main focus of reform should be the first and second instance courts. New judges who passed the re-evaluation procedure should be appointed speedily to fill the high number of vacancies. The work the HQC has done so far should be the basis for these urgent nominations. • The provision reducing the number of judges of the Supreme Court to 100 effectively amounts to a second vetting and should be removed. A vetting of all Supreme Court judges when there are ****** about the integrity of a few of them is clearly not proportionate. The goal of reducing the number of judges may be pursued at a later stage, once the Supreme Court has cleared its current backlog of cases and access filters have become effective for new cases. The reduction of the number of judges could probably be achieved by means of natural reduction (retirements) or voluntary transfers. • The disciplinary procedure should be simplified by reducing the excessive number of remedies available: against disciplinary decisions of the HCJ, an appeal should lie directly with the Supreme Court and no longer with the Kyiv City Administrative Court and the administrative court of appeal; on the other hand, some of the deadlines in disciplinary proceedings shortened by Law No. 193-IX should be re-established. 86. The Venice Commission remains at the disposal of the Ukrainian authorities and the Parliamentary Assembly for further assistance in this matter, notably as concerns legislation currently being prepared for limiting access to the Supreme Court.