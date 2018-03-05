 Американский спецназовец снял свою гибель в бою с ИГ на GoPro-камеру

Как сообщает Цензор.НЕТ со ссылкой на SOFREP, опубликованная видеозапись сделана камерой, расположенной на шлеме одного из американских спецназовцев.
В сообщении отмечается, что атака происходила очень быстро. Как только огневое превосходство было потеряно, "ситуация быстро начала ухудшаться". Команда была поймана на открытом воздухе только с небронированными и одним бронированным транспортными средствами, а "боевики были разбросаны по всей линии деревьев в большем количестве". "Не имея возможности вернуть инициативу, люди попытались выйти и были в конечном итоге убиты. Они убили 21 вражеского боевика до того, как все закончилось", - говорится в сообщении.
Звуковая дорожка из видео удалена, потому что представляла собой "типичный саундтрек к экстремистской пропаганде Исламского государства в сочетании с добавленными ложными криками".
Отметим, что патруль в составе 11 американских "зеленых беретов", 30 солдат армии Нигера и переводчика вышел 3 октября 2017 года. Во время патрулирования их отправили проверить место предполагаемого нахождения главаря террористов. Ничего не обнаружив, патруль отправился обратно и попал в засаду.
Коли зникне путінська рашка, тоді не буде іділу..
...а музыка на той звуковой дорожке такая - что раз услышав - вы её уже не забудете. Есть в ней нечто завораживающее. (впрочем о чём поётся - даже знать не желаю)
Земля пухом...
- Наступне твоє місце роботи - ІГІЛ. Там треба все розвалити вщент. Закинь їм ідею з парканом ... Зараз це модно, та й рука у тебе набита на такому ... Ти тільки це ... про кулю в лоб більше не говори .., а то вони хлопці прямі, не як ті, що були минулого разу ....
ПС. Вибачте, та заголовок "немножко по-дебильному" написано- може таки його камера зафільмувала?
Прохфесианалы.
While the soldiers were returning to base,[29] about fifty armed ISGS militants believed to be led by Dondou Chefou, a lieutenant in the terrorist group whom the US code named "Naylor Road",[7] began their assault against the soldiers.[30] The militants, who had arrived with a dozen technicals and about twenty motorcycles,[10][11] had been armed with light weapons, vehicle mounted weapons, rocket-propelled grenades, and mortars.[13][28] Just two hundred yards away from the village, the force was allowed to pass through the ambush killzone before the ambush was sprung, leaving the first two vehicles of the element trapped. According to a Nigerien soldier who was wounded in the ambush, the militants had sent a large herd of cows towards the convoy and then attacked under the ensuing dust cloud. The team's leader, Captain Michael Perozeni, and a radio operator, Sgt. First Class Brent Bartels were both shot and wounded early into the ambush[31][30] The Nigeriens who were not already dead or injured retreated.[30]Under fire, the US soldiers used their vehicles for cover, at times driving them short distances. Staff Sergeant Bryan C. Black, the team's medic, was the first American to be killed. Armed only with rifles, they began returning fire, killing some of the militants.[1][28]
Separated from the rest of the team, Sergeant La David Johnson was shot as many as 18 times by M4 carbines and Soviet-made machine guns as he took cover in thick brush, fighting to the end after fleeing militants.[32] La David Johnson was with two Nigerien soldiers who tried to get to a vehicle to escape, but were unable to do so.[32]
Within minutes of the ambush, an unarmed US drone captured video of the firefight.[33][34] Half an hour into the ambush, French Mirage jets were ordered to respond to the ambush, and they arrived roughly two hours later.[34][29][35][9] Even though there was now air support, the French pilots could not engage because they could not readily identify enemy forces in the firefight.[36] Nevertheless, the presence of the fighter jets brought the engagement to an end.[35] It was reported by CNN and Le Monde that two French Super Puma helicopters were brought in from Mali to evacuate those killed and injured,[34][9][28] but United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) spokesperson Robyn Mack said that Berry Aviation, an independent contractor, was "on alert during the incident and conducted casualty evacuation and transport for US and partner forces".[37] Within three to four hours after the soldiers called in for support, a French special operations team arrived at the scene.[5]
_Нехуй девочкам на войне делать!
Якщо б не янкі, то жиди б вже коран вчили
Вечная Слава павшим воинам Запада.
свинособаки, сильно не радуйтесь, ТАКАЯ смерть, сильно хорошо для вас!....
я вам желаю, страшной, мерзкой, мучительной - свинособаки и их полицаи из ДЫРЫ, горите в Аду!....