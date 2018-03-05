EN|RU|UK
 Американский спецназовец снял свою гибель в бою с ИГ на GoPro-камеру

4 октября 2017 года в Нигере погибли четыре американских "зеленых берета", четыре нигерийских солдата и переводчик, попавшие в засаду террористов Исламского государства.

Как сообщает Цензор.НЕТ со ссылкой на SOFREP, опубликованная видеозапись сделана камерой, расположенной на шлеме одного из американских спецназовцев.

В сообщении отмечается, что атака происходила очень быстро. Как только огневое превосходство было потеряно, "ситуация быстро начала ухудшаться". Команда была поймана на открытом воздухе только с небронированными и одним бронированным транспортными средствами, а "боевики были разбросаны по всей линии деревьев в большем количестве". "Не имея возможности вернуть инициативу, люди попытались выйти и были в конечном итоге убиты. Они убили 21 вражеского боевика до того, как все закончилось", - говорится в сообщении.

Звуковая дорожка из видео удалена, потому что представляла собой "типичный саундтрек к экстремистской пропаганде Исламского государства в сочетании с добавленными ложными криками".

Отметим, что патруль в составе 11 американских "зеленых беретов", 30 солдат армии Нигера и переводчика вышел 3 октября 2017 года. Во время патрулирования их отправили проверить место предполагаемого нахождения главаря террористов. Ничего не обнаружив, патруль отправился обратно и попал в засаду.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/n3054036
 
 
Жаль парней! Фули вы без разведки, квадроптеров по кустам ходите?
Герои погибают защищая Родину, например солдаты ВСУ на Донбасе, а то что в Нигере делают эти к героизму не относится.
Американці в Нігері воюють з тероризмом, як і по всьому світові і саме американцям ми маємо бути вдячні, що тероризм не став глобальним, що терористів та бандитів швидко відстрілюють, ще до того як вони стають диктаторами над мільйонами тупоголових абізян, ще до того як ці диктатори озброюють свої абізян'ї армії та наводять жах на весь континент та всю планету! Цього разу американців виявилось менше ніж потрібно, але завтра вони вже будуть на MRAP бронемашинах і будуть давити та розстрілювати диких терористичних абізян як в тирі!
Шкода хлопців...! Скорблю.. краще б не дивився.

Коли зникне путінська рашка, тоді не буде іділу..
блін до сліз! дуууже шкода Американських побратимів!
Осужденный в России за госизмену офицер ГРУ Сергей Скрипаль, возможно, был отправлен неизвестным ядом в английском Солсбери. Военные журналисты SOFREP опубликовали кадры, как спецназ США попал в засаду террористов ИГ в Нигере - Цензор.НЕТ 7919
Після "Справи Літвінєнко" мордорці зробили самі собі "контрольний постріл" у те місце, де зазвичай у людей знаходиться голова!
вот тут бы и закрыть "цензору" обсуждение...
Зачем? Обсуждение должно быть всех тем,без всякого исключения.
Коломойський команду не давав...
Солдаты даже самых сильных армий погибают в боях..война это не компьютерная игра, где засейвился и прошёл ещё раз..
Звуковая дорожка из видео удалена, потому что представляла собой "типичный саундтрек к экстремистской пропаганде

...а музыка на той звуковой дорожке такая - что раз услышав - вы её уже не забудете. Есть в ней нечто завораживающее. (впрочем о чём поётся - даже знать не желаю)
Действительно музыка потрясающая. Без единого музыкального инструмента .
Херассе, засада.... Напали неожиданно и потеряли сами более чем вдвое больше людей. Шота в филармонии ИГ надо менять.....
Менять? Хорошо поддумал, прежде чем поднаписал? Хочешь, чтобы игиловцы убивали эффективней?
А что анализировать произошедшее уже запрещено ?
Как то не по себе от этого предсмертного видео.
Земля пухом...
Американский спецназовец снял свою гибель в бою с ИГ на GoPro-камеру - Цензор.НЕТ 2905- Для чого ви мені наказали відпустити бороду?

- Наступне твоє місце роботи - ІГІЛ. Там треба все розвалити вщент. Закинь їм ідею з парканом ... Зараз це модно, та й рука у тебе набита на такому ... Ти тільки це ... про кулю в лоб більше не говори .., а то вони хлопці прямі, не як ті, що були минулого разу ....
R.I.P.
ПС. Вибачте, та заголовок "немножко по-дебильному" написано- може таки його камера зафільмувала?
Там не только название по-дебильному написали, но и текст сообщения по-дебильному перевели.
Прохфесианалы.
Вот зачем Американские Спецназовцы в таких местах на тойотах ездят?
і де славнозвісна підтримка ударних бпла? Мали б передбачити можливість засади...шкода солдат... Американський спецпризначенець зняв свою загибель у бою з ІД на GoPro-камеру - Цензор.НЕТ 7456
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tongo_Tongo_ambush

While the soldiers were returning to base,[29] about fifty armed ISGS militants believed to be led by Dondou Chefou, a lieutenant in the terrorist group whom the US code named "Naylor Road",[7] began their assault against the soldiers.[30] The militants, who had arrived with a dozen technicals and about twenty motorcycles,[10][11] had been armed with light weapons, vehicle mounted weapons, rocket-propelled grenades, and mortars.[13][28] Just two hundred yards away from the village, the force was allowed to pass through the ambush killzone before the ambush was sprung, leaving the first two vehicles of the element trapped. According to a Nigerien soldier who was wounded in the ambush, the militants had sent a large herd of cows towards the convoy and then attacked under the ensuing dust cloud. The team's leader, Captain Michael Perozeni, and a radio operator, Sgt. First Class Brent Bartels were both shot and wounded early into the ambush[31][30] The Nigeriens who were not already dead or injured retreated.[30]Under fire, the US soldiers used their vehicles for cover, at times driving them short distances. Staff Sergeant Bryan C. Black, the team's medic, was the first American to be killed. Armed only with rifles, they began returning fire, killing some of the militants.[1][28]
Separated from the rest of the team, Sergeant La David Johnson was shot as many as 18 times by M4 carbines and Soviet-made machine guns as he took cover in thick brush, fighting to the end after fleeing militants.[32] La David Johnson was with two Nigerien soldiers who tried to get to a vehicle to escape, but were unable to do so.[32]
Within minutes of the ambush, an unarmed US drone captured video of the firefight.[33][34] Half an hour into the ambush, French Mirage jets were ordered to respond to the ambush, and they arrived roughly two hours later.[34][29][35][9] Even though there was now air support, the French pilots could not engage because they could not readily identify enemy forces in the firefight.[36] Nevertheless, the presence of the fighter jets brought the engagement to an end.[35] It was reported by CNN and Le Monde that two French Super Puma helicopters were brought in from Mali to evacuate those killed and injured,[34][9][28] but United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) spokesperson Robyn Mack said that Berry Aviation, an independent contractor, was "on alert during the incident and conducted casualty evacuation and transport for US and partner forces".[37] Within three to four hours after the soldiers called in for support, a French special operations team arrived at the scene.[5]
_Тут сегодня днем некоторые поддакивали глупой курице Климпуш-Цинцадзе о службе в армии девочек, равноправие, типа (манипуляторы подлые! Американский спецназовец снял свою гибель в бою с ИГ на GoPro-камеру - Цензор.НЕТ 751 ) Так вот война - она на самом деле именно такая: грязь, кровь, кишки с говном наружу, оторванные руки-ноги! Это не на парадах красоваться.

_Нехуй девочкам на войне делать!
Да. И даже в ЦАХАЛ девушки редко служат в тех боевых подразделениях, которые предназначены для самых суровых п*здорезов.
"даже цахал"... Американський спецпризначенець зняв свою загибель у бою з ІД на GoPro-камеру - Цензор.НЕТ 118 Цахал, то не армія https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlhFZC6Ok94
Якщо б не янкі, то жиди б вже коран вчили Американський спецпризначенець зняв свою загибель у бою з ІД на GoPro-камеру - Цензор.НЕТ 118
Коломойський команду не давав...
паніка?...
R.I.P.
Вечная Слава павшим воинам Запада.

Американский спецназовец снял свою гибель в бою с ИГ на GoPro-камеру - Цензор.НЕТ 6433
Пораненого добили чергою в голову.
как свинособаки - один в один повадки.... выкормыши....
я теж це побачив. іділ - виродки гірше нацистів
закрийте коменти-зараз ватні шакали почнуть зубоскалити
Ты считаешь ,что между расийской армией и американской есть большая разница ??? Имеются ввиду конечные цели.
Есть разнпца огромная между американской и кацапской армией! Американская армия не бегает без шевронов,без знамени и знаков отличия! Не нападает как шакалы в Крыму и не посылает ихтамнетов на Донбасс!
Земля вам пухом ребята. Бились достойно.
Цензор, видали це відео- не допомагай пропагандонам.
Я вчера видела эти кадры,расстроилась очень( Царствие Небесное этим ребятам. Очень жаль.
 показать весь комментарий
 
 
 показать весь комментарий
 
Действительно .Нужно просто закрыть комментарии. Что то обсуждать бесполезно . Сразу спам. МинСтецевская братия отрабатывает бабки уворованные у украинцев. Невинный комент про музыку закатали в спам .А у вас шокопляди есть такая же музыка посвящённая погибшим украинским военным чтоб за душу брала? Ясно что гадить в комментах и отправлять в спам легче чем сочинять музыку. За это вам и платят
Погибают все. Кто-то героем выполнившим долг и приказ, а кто-то как грязная казломордая крыса никому не нужная.
на ютюбе лайки под этим видео, наверное, одна рашистская мразь поставила!....
свинособаки, сильно не радуйтесь, ТАКАЯ смерть, сильно хорошо для вас!....
я вам желаю, страшной, мерзкой, мучительной - свинособаки и их полицаи из ДЫРЫ, горите в Аду!.... Американський спецпризначенець зняв свою загибель у бою з ІД на GoPro-камеру - Цензор.НЕТ 507
Жаль ребятишек. Ведь вроде на ходу была машина... не геройствовать, а по газам и звать вертушки или подкрепление... И что за оружие у них? Для пустыни выглядит коротковатым. Где пулемёт?
