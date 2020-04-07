 US embassy thanks Ukrainian doctors fighting against COVID-19 spread. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing her post on social media.

"Today, on World Health Day, I would like to thank all Ukrainian doctors, nurses, officials and others who work tirelessly to keep all of us in Ukraine remain healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic. My team at the US Embassy continues to work closely with our Ukrainian partners to ensure that Americans and Ukrainians are safe. The United States is providing $1.2 million in medical and humanitarian assistance to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Ukraine," she said in a video message published m on the page of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine on Twitter on April 7.

Read more: Three cases of COVID-19 in Ukrainian army as of April 5, over 100 persons on self-isolation