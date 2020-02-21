EN|RU|UK
 Novi Sanzhary: MP spoke about conditions for evacuated. VIDEO

Ukrainians evacuated from China are accommodated in double rooms and are provided with hot meals.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This was stated from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada by the Deputy Minister of Health Dmitro Koval

"People really are not in a 5-star hotel ... they are accommodated in double rooms, provided with hot meals. There is a clarification: food is not prepared in this sanatorium, it is prepared on the basis of catering. People take food from disposable dishes, which after that collected and disposed of properly after disinfection," Koval said.

Read more: Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelenskyi

 "Wastewater treatment is the same as in infectious disease hospitals during the intensive regime," Koval added.

