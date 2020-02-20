 Protests against placement of evacuated Ukrainians take place in Poltava region. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing Facty.

The residents of Novi Sanzhary were blocking the carriageway to the settlement almost all night. They protest, because they received information that people from China would come to them, and they categorically opposed it and went out to protest. In the morning, when police officers asked people to stop the offense and unblock the road, some citizens showed aggression and refused to comply with the lawful demands of police officers and clashes with the police began. Thus, the 10 most active people were taken out of the crowd and were dealt with, the message of National Police said.

Kolo.news reports that police have blocked all entrances to Novi Sanzhary, exits from surrounding villages. The village has a lot of special equipment, including armored vehicles, several special-purpose buses.

