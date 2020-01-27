 Zelenskyi urges not to forget about Holocaust tragedy. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing Volodymyr Zelenskyi's post on Facebook.

"We are filled with feelings of pain and grief over the millions of Holocaust victims. It is a terrible tragedy for the Jewish people and a tragic lesson for all mankind. It is with deep respect that we honor the memory of all those who died. We must remember it and never make it happen again. It is our duty to the millions of innocent victims. This is our duty to future generations," Zelenskyi said.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked on January 27.

Zelenskyi is on a working visit to Poland on January 26-27. He participates in commemorative events in Oswiecim dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

