 Plane crashes in Kazakhstan: At least 15 fatalities. VIDEO

A plane with 100 people aboard crashed in Kazakhstan.

Censor.NET reports citing Tengrinews.kz 

The tragedy occurred not far from Kyzyl-Tu in Almaty region, at 7.22 local time.

"Flight No.Z2100 of Bek Air company, aircraft Fokker-100 lost the altitude upon the takeoff and hit the barrier curb, as it was on its way from Almaty to Nursultan. A collision with the two-story building followed", the Ministry reported.

There were 95 passengers and five crew members on board. The first reports indicated seven fatalities; later, the death toll climbed to 15.

