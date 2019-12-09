Censor.NET editor 09.12.19 16:3409.12.19 16:35 President Zelenskyi arrives at Élysée Palace in Paris. VIDEO President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where he will hold a number of bilateral meetings and take part in the Normandy Four summit.As reported by Censor.NET. The arrival was broadcast live at the President's Office account in Facebook. Read more: Borrell hopes for positive outcome of Normandy format meetingИсточник: https://censor.net.ua/en/v3164295 x Like