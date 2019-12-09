EN|RU|UK
 President Zelenskyi arrives at Élysée Palace in Paris. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where he will hold a number of bilateral meetings and take part in the Normandy Four summit.

The arrival was broadcast live at the President's Office account in Facebook.

