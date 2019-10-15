 Ukrainian Navy opens diving school. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing Defence Ministry press service.

"The Naval Forces have recently created its own diving school to train relevant specialists both for its own needs and for relevant units of other law enforcement agencies. It is also planned to train civilian specialists in future. The first group of students has been formed, currently they have theoretical training," reads the report.

The basic course will last eight weeks. Each stage of the training course has a control element and a certain number of minutes spent underwater. Later, other types of diving training are planned.

The Defense Ministry stressed it has all necessary equipment for trainings and a special diving complex is planned to be built for the school soon.