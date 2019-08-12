EN|RU|UK
 Christopher Pincher: UK will continue to stand with Ukraine. VIDEO

The Government of the United Kingdom will continue to support Ukraine in its confrontation with Russian aggression.

Censor.NET reports citing newly appointed Minister for Europe and the Americas at the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office Christopher Pincher post on Twitter.

"We will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends as they confront Russian aggression," Christopher Pincher, the newly appointed Minister for Europe and the Americas at the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, said in the video.

According to him, the UK will also encourage a peaceful end to the Venezuela crisis and continue to provide leadership in the Western Balkans.

