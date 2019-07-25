 Ukraine tests new Vilkha-M MLR system. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing Council of National Security and Defense of Ukraine press service.

Vilkha is a deep modernization of the Smerch MLRS, as it is documented. Although, in fact, it is about the creation of multiple rocket launcher with capabilities of a high-precision weapon.

The system's maximum firing range is 70 km. The inbound speed is about 3.4 M. According to the results of state tests, the Vilkha system was adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in late 2018.

August 2016, the Ukrainian military conducted successful tests of a new generation Vilkha MLR system, which was designed based on a Soviet-era 300 mm Smerch 9K58 launcher. The major developer is Luch State Design Bureau. In December 2016, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the prepayment period for the implementation of the project to two years.

See more: Sea Breeze: Romanian corvettes, US destroyer arrive in Odesa. PHOTOS



