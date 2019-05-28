EN|RU|UK
 JFO naval forces conduct training in Sea of Azov. VIDEO

Crews of the Kremenchuk and Lubny small armored gunboats attached to the Joint Forces Operation have conducted their latest training exercises, replete with live fire from stern and fore artillery guns.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The exercises were conducted at sea with the support of naval aviation. For this purpose, a Mi-14 helicopter of the naval aviation brigade of Ukraine's Navy was engaged. During the exercises, sailors worked out tactical maneuvering, launching an attack on a detected naval target using modern digital electronic warfare air defense and communications training," the JFO's press center said on Tuesday morning.

The JFO said such exercises make it possible to increase the coordination of the crews of small armored boats and maintain the readiness of the JFO's naval component in its area of responsibility.

