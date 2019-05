Censor.NET reports citing State Border Service press service.

The car was driven by a 57-year-old Ukrainian, who was going to cross the border with Romania.

The smuggled goods were discovered during inspection of the trailer of the car in a double bottom.

Cigarettes, minibus and trailer transferred to the competent authorities. The total value of seized about UAH 430,000 ($16,400).

