 Ukraine’s Security Service detains leaders of terrorist group in Dnipro. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports SSU press service.

The group was headed by the criminal authority of Ariiets (Arian), a previously convicted resident of annexed Crimea. The perpetrators specialized in the commission of, particularly serious crimes.

They coordinated activities with Russian intelligence agencies under the control of Russian criminal circles. The leaders of the group met with Russian curators on the territory of Russia, EU countries and the Middle East in order to plan and coordinate criminal acts.

During the searches in the perpetrators’ premises, vehicles and offices, 16 pieces of firearms, nearly 1,700 rounds, grenades, electronic and paper media were seized.

Read more: President appoints new SBU deputy head, replaces some heads in regional offices













