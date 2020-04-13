 United States continues security assistance to Ukraine despite Covid-19 – embassy. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

"Even during COVID-19, our security assistance to Ukraine steadily continues! Last week, we delivered more vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use in the JFO zone," reads the statement.

According to the embassy, the United States stands strongly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's aggression.

As reported, as of Monday morning, Ukraine had 3,102 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 93 deaths and 97 cases of recovery.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus worldwide rose to 1,853,517. Deaths from the disease reached 111,257.

