 Man opens fire in Vinnytsia region, injures four law enforcers. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing press service of the region’s National Police.

So, last night, local police received reports that a 52-year-old man was behaving inappropriately, brandishing a weapon and threatening to use it. Investigative team went off to check out the place.

"The offender refused to communicate with police officers, and then when he went outside, fired several shots from a gun up in the air and threatened a police officer. The man behaved inappropriately, did not react to the request of police officers to calm down and to give away the weapon, then the intruder closed in the house where his old father was located," the message reads.

The man was injured during his arrest, and now he is under police protection in the hospital. A criminal case has been opened for violence against a law enforcement officer and trespass against the life of a law enforcement officer.











