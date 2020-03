Censor.NET reports citing Ukroboronprom press service.

"In particular, 10 T-80 main battle tanks and 3 T-64 tanks of the 2017 model were handed over to the military. In total, Kharkiv Armored Plant manufactured 250 modernized combat vehicles: 162 T-64 tanks of the 2017 model and 88 T-80 tanks," the report says.

The enterprise fulfilled its obligations to the Defense Ministry in a timely manner and within the budget. About 100 units of military hardware were modernized under two state contracts.

Read more: 22 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died, another six wounded