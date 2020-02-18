 Sentenced in Crimea journalist Semena returned to Ukraine. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmyla Denisova post on Facebook.

On February 18, Semena left Crimea and moved to the territory controlled by Ukraine for treatment.

"Mykola Semena, Crimean journalist, who was illegally convicted by occupation authorities on September 22, 2017, finally stays in the territory controlled by Ukraine. He is safe and aims to Kyiv," Denisova wrote.

Ukrainian journalist Mykola Semena is accused of extremism for allegedly undermining the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation in the annexed Crimea.

The United States called on Russia to cancel the verdict for a Ukrainian journalist, Mykola Semena convicted in Crimea. The State Department also reiterated its position that "Crimea remains an integral part of Ukraine, and the United States remains steadfast in its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine."