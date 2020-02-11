 Arson of Radio Liberty journalist’s car: three persons informed of suspicion. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing SSU and PGO.

A previously convicted Lviv citizen, known in the criminal world for smuggling schemes and theft of fuel from the Lviv railway, is being suspected of committing the crime.

In addition, according to the investigation, an employee of the Frankivske Police Department of the State Police in the Lviv region may be involved in the crime: he conspired with the initiator to find the perpetrator, incited him to commit the crime and transferred the funds for the work done. He was informed of suspicion and declared as wanted.

See more: Police detain suspect in arson of Radio Liberty journalist’s car. PHOTOS

At this moment, the question of pre-trial restrictions for the suspected persons is being decided.

"According to a neighbor of the Tereshchuks married couple, who accidentally witnessed the crime, an unknown man with a hidden face placed a package with an unknown substance under the wiper blades on the windshield of the car and set it on fire," deputy of Lviv City Council Ihor Zinkevych wrote it on his Facebook page.

On February 6, a 19-year-old perpetrator was detained in Odesa.