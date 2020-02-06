 Police detain suspect in arson of Radio Liberty journalist’s car. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Lviv National Police press service.

A 19-year-old perpetrator detained in Odesa. He is a native of Khmelnytsk region. After the commitment of a crime, a man changed his clothes for a few times to disguise and escape.

Law enforcers continue the investigation and establish the involvement of other persons in the crime. The prosecutors questioned the main witnesses and expect the transfer of the suspect to the prosecutor’s office for interrogation.

The perpetrator face 3-10 years of imprisonment.





