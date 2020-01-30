 Car of Radio Liberty journalist set on fire in Lviv. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"According to a neighbor of the Tereshchuks married couple, who accidentally witnessed the crime, an unknown man with a hidden face placed a package with an unknown substance under the wiper blades on the windshield of the car and set it on fire," deputy of Lviv City Council Ihor Zinkevych wrote.

The front of the Mitsubishi Colt car is damaged: bonnet, windshield and partially interior were burned.



