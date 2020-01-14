 Ukrainian rescuers return from Iran. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian State Emergency Service press service.

The State Emergency Service wrote: "Our people came home. The rescuers of the State Emergency Service returned from Iran".

On January 8, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board. The victims include 11 nationals of Ukraine (two passengers and nine crew members) and nationals of Canada, Iran, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and UK.

