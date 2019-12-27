 Twenty-four people convicted of high treason this year. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing SSU press service.

"In total, 239 criminal proceedings over crimes against the foundations of national and public security have been initiated this year pursuant to files of the counterintelligence department of the Security Service of Ukraine. In particular, 57 proceedings have been opened over high treason; 7 - espionage; 4 - encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine; 54 - terrorist and sabotage activity," the counterintelligence department of the Security Service of Ukraine reports.

The terrorist attacks in various cities of Ukraine have been prevented as well.

Read more: 101 criminal proceedings, ISIS leader detention, fight against cybercrime: 100-day of SBU work report

























