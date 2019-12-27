EN|RU|UK
 Society, Incidents
  1487
 Twenty-four people convicted of high treason this year. PHOTOS

This year, thanks to the activity of the counterintelligence department of the Security Service of Ukraine, 90 persons have been convicted on different charges and sentenced to different terms, including 24 people — of high treason and 35 — of terrorist activity.

Censor.NET reports citing SSU press service.

"In total, 239 criminal proceedings over crimes against the foundations of national and public security have been initiated this year pursuant to files of the counterintelligence department of the Security Service of Ukraine. In particular, 57 proceedings have been opened over high treason; 7 - espionage; 4 - encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine; 54 - terrorist and sabotage activity," the counterintelligence department of the Security Service of Ukraine reports.

The terrorist attacks in various cities of Ukraine have been prevented as well.

Read more: 101 criminal proceedings, ISIS leader detention, fight against cybercrime: 100-day of SBU work report

