EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Health, Society
  5808
All about:Volyn' (24) med (54) surgical operation (5) transplantation (4) Kovel (2) Borys Todurov (1)

 Heart transplanted in Ukraine, first time in 15 years. PHOTOS

A joint team of Ukrainian surgeons have for the first time in 15 years performed heart transplantation.

Censor.NET reports citing Kovel hospital post on Facebook

"Heart transplantation. After a 15-year break, we did it. Joint team of the Heart Institute and Kovel Regional Hospital," the hospital reported on Facebook.

The heart recipient was brought in from Kyiv as it was impossible to transport a donor heart to the country's capital.

The heart was transplanted by Borys Todurov, who arrived from Kyiv with the team and worked together with Kovel doctors.

Read more: Draft budget for 2020 to allocate UAH 173 bln for pensions, UAH 113.3 bln for medicine

They also transplanted a kidney there and transported another one to Kyiv where transplantation surgery was performed at the Shalimov Institute next morning, said Head of IDonor NGO Iryna Zaslavets.

Heart transplanted in Ukraine, first time in 15 years 01
Heart transplanted in Ukraine, first time in 15 years 02
Heart transplanted in Ukraine, first time in 15 years 03
Heart transplanted in Ukraine, first time in 15 years 04
Heart transplanted in Ukraine, first time in 15 years 05
Heart transplanted in Ukraine, first time in 15 years 06
Heart transplanted in Ukraine, first time in 15 years 07
Heart transplanted in Ukraine, first time in 15 years 08
Heart transplanted in Ukraine, first time in 15 years 09

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/p3167307
 
 
Censor.NETPhotoHealth
 
 
 
 
 
 up