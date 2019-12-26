 Christmas tree installed in Chornobyl exclusion zone for the first time in 33 years. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing ZIK.

The people used their own photos, old clocks and white balls with notes about radiation hazards to decorate it. Many photos were taken on the day of the catastrophe on April 26, 1986.

"This photo was made in 1981 when I just moved to Prypiat to seek employment. There were signs that the city is built: the construction sites, the smell of bitumen. I was interested in this place but I was a little worried: I was not sure whether I would fit in here," Oleksiy Breus, the citizen of Prypiat, engineer of the Reactor #4 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and liquidator, said.

The main of the campaign was to draw attention to the process of the transformation of the plant zone to the peculiar museum where tourists come. It is planned that it will become the UNESCO material heritage.

See more: Ukrainian troops make "Christmas tree" of enemy ammo. PHOTOS

It is worthy to note that the pine tree, which has grown at the downtown of the city, was decorated not the artificial Christmas tree or cut tree.







