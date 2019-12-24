 U.S. Navy destroyer Ross enters Odesa port. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing Dumska.

At about 10:00 am, the destroyer was moored to terminal 1-K at the port of Odesa.

Despite heavy fog, the mooring operation was successful.

On December 15, the U.S. destroyer Ross entered the Black Sea through the Bosphorus.

"Ross begins its northbound strait transit en route to the Black Sea to conduct maritime security operations with partners and allies. This is the eighth time this year that a U.S. Navy ship has visited the Black Sea," the U.S. Naval Forces wrote on Twitter.

This is the 30th entry of a NATO warship into the Black Sea this year, 15 of which arrived at the port of Odesa.

