 Four people killed in fire at Starobilsk psychiatric hospital. PHOTOS

Police are investigating the circumstances of a fire at Starobilsk Regional Psychiatric Hospital, which killed four people, the liaisons department of the Luhansk regional police has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing police press service.

"At 21:09 on December 22, the Starobilsk police department received a report from a dispatcher of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine that a building of Starobilsk Regional Psychiatric Hospital was on fire. The leadership of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Starobilsk police department, investigation and response teams went to the scene," the report reads.

Four people were killed in the fire, and three more sustained injuries and were taken to the Starobilsk hospital.

The fire was contained at 21:32 and extinguished at 22:55.

