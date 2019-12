Censor.NET reports citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service.

"As of 11:20, the fire area is approximately 1,000 square meters, there is a threat of collapse of structures and the spread of fire," the service said in an update on its website.

It was previously reported that the fire area was about 700 square meters.

See more: Rescuers clear 12-hectare-area of mines near Petrivske, Bohdanivka. PHOTOS