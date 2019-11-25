 Invaders launch attacks on Ukrainian troops near Marinka. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Today, November 25, at 11:30, the enemy started shelling our positions near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) using small arms

As a result of shelling by the Russian-led forces, a young woman was wounded in Marinka. After first-aid treatment, she was taken to a hospital.

As reported, on November 24, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated ceasefire seven times in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.