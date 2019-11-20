 Poroshenko meets Tusk, discussed EU sanctions against Russia. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing European Solidarity press service.

Petro Poroshenko expressed gratitude to Donald Tusk for his firm long-term and selfless support of Ukraine on the path of European integration.

In addition, he expressed the hope that the new leadership of the European Union will also strongly and persistently support Ukraine during its cadence.

The parties discussed the latest development in the Donbass and noted the need to redouble efforts to ensure that the Russian Federation fulfills security requirements in accordance with the Minsk agreements.

It is noted that the vast majority of the last steps in the peaceful settlement was carried out by the Ukrainian side, which without the corresponding steps of Russia as an aggressor state cannot be considered sufficient progress.

The parties noted that EU sanctions should remain until the full implementation of the Minsk agreements by the Russian Federation, namely the restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea.

Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the development of the internal situation in Ukraine. Deep concern was expressed over signs of the restoration of politically motivated persecution in Ukraine and increased pressure on freedom of speech and the media.

At the end of the meeting, ways to strengthen partnerships between the European Solidarity Party and the European People's Party were coordinated.

