 Mine clearance starts in Bohdanivka and Petrivske in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"Yesterday, November 13, the pyrotechnics experts of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region started mine clearance in the area of the disengagement of troops near villages Bohdanivka and Petrivske of Volnovakha district of Donetsk region," the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

As noted, the pyrotechnic crews of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine examined the territory of 0.07 hectares. Six explosive hazards have been removed and disposed of in an established manner.









Four pyrotechnic crews (20 personnel members and 8 pieces of equipment) have been involved.