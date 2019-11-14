EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  890
Related materials:
All about:State Emergency Service of Ukraine (105) demining (41) Petrivske (5)

 Mine clearance starts in Bohdanivka and Petrivske in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

The pyrotechnics experts have started mine clearance at the site No.3 Bohdanivka-Petrivske in Donetsk region.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Mine clearance starts in Bohdanivka and Petrivske in Donetsk region 01

"Yesterday, November 13, the pyrotechnics experts of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region started mine clearance in the area of the disengagement of troops near villages Bohdanivka and Petrivske of Volnovakha district of Donetsk region," the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

Read more: 15 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Mine clearance starts in Bohdanivka and Petrivske in Donetsk region 02

As noted, the pyrotechnic crews of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine examined the territory of 0.07 hectares. Six explosive hazards have been removed and disposed of in an established manner.

Mine clearance starts in Bohdanivka and Petrivske in Donetsk region 03
Mine clearance starts in Bohdanivka and Petrivske in Donetsk region 04

Mine clearance starts in Bohdanivka and Petrivske in Donetsk region 05


Mine clearance starts in Bohdanivka and Petrivske in Donetsk region 06

Four pyrotechnic crews (20 personnel members and 8 pieces of equipment) have been involved.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/p3159566
 
 
Censor.NETPhotoIncidents
 
 
 
 
 
 up