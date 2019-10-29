EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Tech
  4056
Related materials:
All about:ship (97) Defense Ministry (647) NATO (592) Odesa (368)

 Four NATO ships arrive in Odesa. PHOTOS

Four NATO ships have arrived on a one-week visit to Odesa.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian Defense Ministry press service.

"Minesweepers from four countries of the Alliance - Spain's ESPS Sella, Romania's Ros Lupu Dinescu, Bulgaria's BGS Shkval and Italy's ITS Numana - were docked at the Odesa marine passenger terminal. It should be noted that these ships are patrolling the Mediterranean as part of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG2). They arrived in Odesa on a friendly visit and will stay here for a week," the report reads.

According to the report, a NATO delegation led by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, whose visit to Ukraine will start from Odesa on October 30, will visit the ships. As part of the visit, the leadership of the Alliance will meet with representatives of the Ukrainian Navy, in particular, cadets of the Maritime Academy.

Read more: NATO ambassadors, Stoltenberg to visit Ukraine

Four NATO ships arrive in Odesa 01
Four NATO ships arrive in Odesa 02
Four NATO ships arrive in Odesa 03

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/p3156532
 
   
Censor.NETPhotoTech
 
 
 
 
 
 up