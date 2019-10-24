 Construction of customs checkpoint Kalanchak between Kherson region and Crimea at the final stage. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Chairman of Kherson Regional State Administration Yurii Husev post on Facebook.

He noted that the process takes place dynamically and on October 23, the daily plan of the end of the construction and opening of the customs checkpoint were discussed.

"Starting from November 10, the testing exploitation of Kalanchak checkpoint will start. During the working visit planned on November 15, the president of Ukraine will be able to visit and se how his orders on the development of the checkpoint are fulfilled," Husev said.

See more: Zelenskyi meets with relatives of soldiers killed in Donbas. PHOTOS





