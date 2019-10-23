 Unknown woman kidnaps baby in Kyiv region, police introduces amber alert. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing National Police website.

"As it is known, prior to this, a single mother met supposedly volunteers who offered to exchange children's things. Without expecting danger, the woman gave her child to a lawbreaker to hold him, who suddenly grabbed the boy and ran away in a silver passenger car," the police department of Kyiv region said.

Law enforcers have introduced an amber alert plan in Kyiv region.

The police reported the features of the criminal: black hair, was wearing glasses, dressed in a blue vest and jeans.

