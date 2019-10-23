EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  6514
All about:Kyiv oblast (95) baby (1) kidnapping (115)

 Unknown woman kidnaps baby in Kyiv region, police introduces amber alert. PHOTO

In the village of Kotsiubynske, Kyiv region, on Wednesday morning, an unknown woman abducted a 3-month-old baby from her mother and went in an unknown direction by car, the regional police said.

Censor.NET reports citing National Police website.

"As it is known, prior to this, a single mother met supposedly volunteers who offered to exchange children's things. Without expecting danger, the woman gave her child to a lawbreaker to hold him, who suddenly grabbed the boy and ran away in a silver passenger car," the police department of Kyiv region said.

Law enforcers have introduced an amber alert plan in Kyiv region.

The police reported the features of the criminal: black hair, was wearing glasses, dressed in a blue vest and jeans.

Watch more: Five wounded in armed conflict at Odesa-Kyiv highway. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Unknown woman kidnaps baby in Kyiv region, police introduces amber alert 01

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/p3155446
 
 
Censor.NETPhotoIncidents
 
 
 
 
 
 up