 Olena Zelenska visits Ukrainian school in Riga. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

The headmaster of the school, Lidiia Kravchenko, arranged a tour for the guests of the educational institution during which they communicated with students of different classes. The first lady drew special attention to the school library, which stores books donated by well-known Ukrainian writers.

Founded in 1991, the Ukrainian secondary school in Riga was accredited by the state and is funded by the state budget of Latvia. The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine provides medical and personnel assistance to the institution.

Schoolchildren are taught in Latvian and Ukrainian. From the first class, they also learn English, and from the seventh class, they may also learn either Spanish or German. In addition to general education subjects, schoolchildren also study the Ukrainian language and literature, history and culture of Ukraine, science, mythology, and aesthetics.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, his wife Olena Zelenska and a large delegation consisting of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska and presidential aide Andriy Yermak paid an official visit to Latvia on October 16.









Zelenskyi met with Latvian President Egils Levits, Speaker of the Saeima (Parliament) Inara Murniece, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, laid flowers at the monument to Ukrainian writer Taras Shevchenko, and talked to representatives of the Ukrainian community in Latvia.