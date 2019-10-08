EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi commemorates Babi Yar massacre victims. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and representatives of the Jewish community have honored the memory of the victims of the Babi Yar massacre in Kyiv.

"The head of state, together with representatives of the Council of the Federation of Jewish Communities [of Ukraine], lit lamps near the Menorah - a monument to the executed Jews on the territory of the Babyn Yar National Historical Memorial Preserve," the report reads.

The rabbis also recited a prayer for the victims of the tragedy and the attendees paid their respects with a moment of silence.

On September 29-30, 1941, more than 33,000 Jews were shot dead by the Nazis in Babi Yar. In total, over 100,000 people were killed there - mass executions continued until the liberation of Kyiv.

