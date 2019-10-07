 Two bus stops to be set up in Stanytsia Luhanska. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Luhansk Regional State Administration.

"The first one will be located near [local office of] the International Committee of the Red Cross's (ICRC) building, while the second one will be set up near the destroyed bridge," the administration wrote on Facebook on October 7.

On Sunday, October 6, road workers were also installing columns on the highway from the checkpoint to the bridge to separate the pedestrian part of the road and the bus lane. The dismantling of the destroyed part of the bridge across the Siversky Donets River is under way, the report said.

