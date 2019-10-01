 Zelenskyi meets with Tom Cruise in Kyiv. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

The head of state met with him at the Presidential Office on the evening of September 30, his press service reported.

"During the meeting, Tom Cruise informed Volodymyr Zelenskyi that he was interested in Ukrainian locations for shooting one of his new film projects. This was another reason to visit our country. The president of Ukraine, in turn, told his guest about his work experience in the cinema," the Presidential Office said.

Zelenskyi also said that the Ukrainian parliament had recently passed a law on compensation to foreign filmmakers in Ukraine. This document will promote the active development of the film industry and give impetus to international co-production.

The head of state said that the law would make Ukraine an investment attractive country for powerful filmmakers.

