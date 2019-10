Censor.NET reports citing press service of the 24th Detached Assault Battalion of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Aidar post on Facebook.

Ukrainian woman soldier of a platoon of material support, a 21-year-old Anastasia Vitovska, died from multiple shrapnel wounds in Donbas.

It is noted that the young woman received fatal wounds on September 27 near the town of Zalizne, but the name of the deceased was made public this morning.

See more: NSDC Secretary Danyliuk visits JFO area. PHOTOS