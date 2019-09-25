 NSDC Secretary Danyliuk visits JFO area. PHOTOS

Censor.NET rpeorts citing NSDC press service.

"Danyliuk visited Stanytsia Luhanska urban-type settlement, where he examined the ongoing construction of a new bridge and the work of the Stanytsia Luhanska security checkpoint. He also discussed with Head of the Regional State Administration Yuriy Zolkin the conditions of crossing [checkpoint] and the work of the services involved in controlling the crossing of the delimitation line," reads the report.

The NSDC secretary stressed that over 10,000 people daily cross this bridge risking their health and life.

"The restoration of the bridge should take place in the shortest possible time," he stressed.

According to the NSDC press service, Danyliuk also visited Zolote town.

During his visit to the JFO area, he discussed the urgent issues of preparing military units for the winter period and plans to strengthen the defense capability of the state, as well as the situation in the troop disengagement areas.