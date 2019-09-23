 Ukraine, Canada to step up defense cooperation. PHOTOS

As reported by Censor.NET.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation in the reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, focused on the preparation of the military law enforcement personnel, the implementation of the operation UNIFIER and the reform of the Ukrainian Armed Forces management system in accordance with the Alliance standards," the press service of the Defense Ministry reports.

As noted, the current priorities of the Defense Ministry are the need to revise strategic defense documents, change the structure and function of the defense agency, amend and introduce legislative initiatives such as the military police law.

Read more: Danyliuk calls Medvedchuk's election to Rada a threat to national security

As noted, the parties discussed cooperation in reforming the education and training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.







