 Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As reported by Censor.NET correspondent.

Video: Censor.NET

They have submitted to the Presidential Office a letter with six requirements, the implementation of which, in their opinion, will contribute to solving a number of environmental problems.

"We have six main requirements. We want to stop the production of fossil fuels in Ukraine, we want Ukraine to switch to 100% renewable energy, we want to ban the production of single-use plastics, we demand green transportation, we require to stop granting subsidies to commercial production of livestock and in general, combining a number of requirements, we want to preserve the climate in Ukraine and in the world, because it is no longer possible to do this with the efforts of one country. We want Ukraine to become carbon neutral by 2050," Inna Datsiuk, a representative of organization 350.org, told reporters.

She informed that the march participants had handed over a letter with those demands to the Presidential Office and the Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry and stressed that those requirements should draw the attention of the authorities to the existing environmental problems in Ukraine.

See more: Ex-NBU governor Hontareva reports about attack on family of her son in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Global Climate Strike is held in Kyiv for the first time. Similar marches take place today in four other Ukrainian cities, namely in Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kolomyia and Kherson. Thus, Ukraine has joined the Global Climate Strike attended by eco activists in 156 countries.

























































































