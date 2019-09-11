 New EU ambassador starts work in Ukraine. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing EU Delegation UA post on Twitter.

"Happy to welcome our new Ambassador Matti Maasikas! His first challenge today was to get one of the biggest EU Delegation into one picture. Success," the EU Delegation to Ukraine posted on its Twitter account.

In turn, Vice Prime Minister for European Integration of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter yesterday that he had met with Matti Maasikas in Brussels.

As reported, in July, the EU High Representative Mogherini announced the appointment of 43 new heads of EU delegations to third countries in the framework of the rotation of 2019. Matti Maasikas was nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine.