 Volunteer shares pictures of Ukrainian army's strike on Russia-led forces near Horlivka. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing MP Yurii Mysiahin.

"A combat group of an infantry battalion of the 53rd brigade secretly advanced forward amid escalation near the Russia-occupied town of Horlivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region as Ukrainian positions were being shelled," Mysyagin said on Facebook on September 10. "They chose an enemy position and destroyed a post set up by Russia-backed terrorists on the very top of a gob pile."

One launch from an anti-tank guided missile system was enough, he said. Mysyagin illustrated his post with pictures of the successful operation. "These photos show how it all happened: 1. The red dot at the bottom left is the tail of that very 'birdie' released to fly towards the target. 2. The 'birdie' is already approaching. 3. The entire post no longer exists. It has been blown to smithereens," he added.

The exact date of the operation has not been disclosed.