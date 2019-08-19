EN|RU|UK
 Over UAH 7 bln invested in Ukrainian schools in recent years. PHOTOS

In recent years, more than UAH 7 billion has been invested in the modernization of Ukraine’s education sector.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Hroisman stated this while opening the conference "New Ukrainian School: Challenges and Prospects for Educational Reform" on Monday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Over the past few years, more than UAH 7 billion was invested in the New Ukrainian School. Thanks to the state regional development fund and subventions of social and economic development, we have hundreds and thousands of modernized, reconstructed, or constructed kindergartens and schools. We must ensure the formation of a single education space. Solving problems in the education sector should be a clear priority for the new political period, the next five years. It is very important not to stop and keep on moving forward," Hroisman said.

