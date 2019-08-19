EN|RU|UK
 Defense minister, chief of general staff meet with strategic NATO advisers. PHOTOS

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak have held a meeting with a group of high-level strategic advisers from NATO member countries, according to the Defense Ministry.

Censor.NET reports citing Defense Ministry press service.

"Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak, together with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ruslan Khomchak, have met with high-level strategic advisers from NATO member states," reads a report.

In particular, the parties discussed achievements of Ukraine's defense reform and the need for further development of the defense department and the Armed Forces so that to comply with NATO standards.

Defense minister, chief of general staff meet with strategic NATO advisers 01

According to the minister, much has been done in this direction in recent years despite the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in the east of the country.

Poltorak thanked strategic advisors for consistent and effective cooperation in reforming the defense sector of Ukraine, as well as for supporting the country in difficult times.

Defense minister, chief of general staff meet with strategic NATO advisers 02
Defense minister, chief of general staff meet with strategic NATO advisers 03
Defense minister, chief of general staff meet with strategic NATO advisers 04
Defense minister, chief of general staff meet with strategic NATO advisers 05

