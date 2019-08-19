 Defense minister, chief of general staff meet with strategic NATO advisers. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Defense Ministry press service.

"Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak, together with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ruslan Khomchak, have met with high-level strategic advisers from NATO member states," reads a report.

In particular, the parties discussed achievements of Ukraine's defense reform and the need for further development of the defense department and the Armed Forces so that to comply with NATO standards.

According to the minister, much has been done in this direction in recent years despite the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in the east of the country.

See more: Sea Breeze: Romanian corvettes, US destroyer arrive in Odesa. PHOTOS

Poltorak thanked strategic advisors for consistent and effective cooperation in reforming the defense sector of Ukraine, as well as for supporting the country in difficult times.











