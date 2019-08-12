EN|RU|UK
 Lviv Armor Vehicle Factory starts upgrading T-64 tanks. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Lviv Armor Vehicle factory, part of the Ukroboronprom State Concern, has launched the mass modernization of T-64 tanks produced in 2017, which foresees their equipment with thermal imagers, digital radios, satellite navigation and new dynamic protection, the concern's press service has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukroboronprom State Concern

According to the report, the modernization will significantly expand the combat capabilities of the T-64, which is the main combat vehicle of Ukrainian army units. This tank showed its worth during NATO's Strong Europe Tank Challenge in 2017 and was demonstrated during last year's Independence Day parade in Ukraine.

Previously, the upgrade of T-64 tanks to this level was performed only at Kharkiv Armored Plant that has already sent more than 150 2017 T-64s to the Ukrainian army.

Lviv Armor Vehicle Factory starts upgrading T-64 tanks 01

Lviv Armor Vehicle Factory starts upgrading T-64 tanks 02

